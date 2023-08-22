Urgent Expansion of Antarctic Science Needed to Combat Climate Crisis: Scientists

After years of studying Antarctica’s physical and biological changes, scientists are sounding the alarm on the disturbing changes happening in the continent’s climate and ecosystems. This includes missing sea ice, a slowing ocean current, disintegrating glaciers and ice shelves, collapsing moss ecosystems, and the potential extinction of emperor penguins. Additionally, human activity has left a toxic legacy in Antarctica. In response to these issues, hundreds of international scientists have called for an urgent expansion of Southern Ocean science to combat the growing climate crisis.

Antarctica plays a crucial role in global weather patterns and sea levels, making it vital to monitor and understand the changes happening there. Heat accumulated in the region is causing ice shelves to melt from underneath, leading to faster glacier flow and sea-level rise. The Thwaites glacier in West Antarctica, often referred to as the “doomsday glacier,” is melting faster than predicted. Lesser-known ice shelves in East Antarctica have also collapsed, contributing to the rising sea levels.

The Antarctic Treaty, negotiated in 1959, was established to protect and preserve the continent for conservation, peace, and science. However, climate change poses the greatest threat to Antarctica. In a joint statement earlier this year, all treaty nations, including Australia, acknowledged the link between Antarctic and global climate impacts. They emphasized the need for accelerated efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to prevent further irreversible change in Antarctica.

Scientific research is essential in understanding and mitigating the effects of climate change in Antarctica. However, a budget shortfall has unintentionally affected plans for scientific research this summer, with two out of three permanent research stations lacking the usual number of scientists. This has resulted in some planned projects, such as surveys on sea-ice thickness and landfast sea ice, being put on hold.

The Greens and Liberal Party have initiated a Senate inquiry into the funding cuts, which represent a 16% reduction in the Antarctic Division’s operating budget. Despite this setback, Antarctica has historically received bipartisan support in Australia, with various governments taking measures to protect its ecosystem, including expanding marine protected areas and combating illegal fishing.

Addressing the climate crisis and protecting Antarctica requires immediate action. It is crucial to prioritize and expand scientific research in the region to better understand the changes occurring and inform policy interventions. Antarctica’s pristine ecosystem and its role in global weather patterns make it a matter of global importance to ensure its preservation and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

