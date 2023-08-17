CityLife

The Power of AI Models

SpaceX Sets Launch Date for Starlink Mission

Aug 17, 2023
SpaceX is scheduled to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The liftoff is targeted for Wednesday, August 16 at 8:14 p.m. EDT, with a four-hour launch window extending until midnight. However, there is a possibility of a delay due to unfavorable weather conditions, with 20% chance of “go” at the start of the window, improving to 65% by the end.

The upcoming launch will mark the 42nd launch from the Space Coast this year. The 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Starlink internet-beaming satellites and follow a southeasterly trajectory between Florida and the Bahamas. Notably, this mission will not produce any local sonic booms.

After liftoff, the 130-foot first-stage booster will attempt a drone ship landing approximately eight minutes later. The next launch on the schedule is NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission, which is set to send astronauts to the International Space Station on August 25. However, SpaceX may schedule another Starlink mission before then, although specific dates have not been released.

For the latest updates on SpaceX launches, you can visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

