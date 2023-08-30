Rare Blue Supermoon to Illuminate the Night Sky

Amateur astronomers and idiom lovers will both have reason to rejoice this week as a rare blue supermoon will rise in the sky. A blue supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth, known as perigee. This supermoon is set to reach its fullest stage on Wednesday, and it will be the biggest and brightest of 2023.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the blue supermoon will be exceptionally close to Earth, at a distance of 222,043 miles. This is nearly 17,000 miles closer than average, making the moon appear about 8% larger and 15% brighter than a normal full moon. While the difference may not be easily noticeable to the naked eye, it will still be a beautiful sight to behold.

The term “blue moon” does not actually refer to the color of the moon but rather its frequency. It is rare to see two full moons in one month, and when it occurs, it is called a blue moon. Blue moons are not as rare as one might think, happening every 2.5 years on average. However, a blue supermoon, where a full moon occurs during a blue moon, is much less frequent. The last blue supermoon was in December 2009, and the next one will not be until January 2037.

The blue supermoon will officially turn full at 9:36 p.m. ET on August 30, but it will look just as full from Tuesday night to Friday morning. So, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch a glimpse of this rare celestial event.

