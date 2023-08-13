Mysterious Sky Lights and ‘Boom’ Rocks West Michigan

Late Thursday night, residents in Kent and Ottawa counties in West Michigan were startled by streaks of light illuminating the skies and a loud boom that lasted over a minute and shook the ground. Many took to social media to express their shock and confusion about the mysterious phenomenon.

Witnesses described hearing a deep rumbling sound that resembled rolling thunder but louder and more frequent. Some compared it to the vibrations felt near train tracks or the sound of a plane overhead. The loud noise was accompanied by the peculiar sight of the sky lighting up orange with pops of orange streaking across. Videos captured by locals showed the streaking object and the grinding noise that accompanied it.

Speculation arose on social media that this event could be related to the annual Perseid meteor shower, which is expected to be visible over the weekend. However, Robert Lunsford from the American Meteor Society explained that the Perseids do not produce sound as they vaporize before reaching the lower atmosphere where sound waves can be carried. He suggested that if the event was a meteor, it would likely be one made of stone, breaking through the atmosphere slower and producing a sonic boom.

Regardless of the exact cause of the phenomenon, West Michigan residents will have optimal conditions to view the Perseid meteor shower over the weekend. The best time for viewing is midnight to dawn, with the ideal time being around 4:00 a.m. Lunsford advised finding a location away from city lights to see the most meteors, noting that they can display vivid colors such as orange, yellow, purple, or blue.

For more information on viewing the Perseid meteor shower, you can visit the American Meteor Society’s website.