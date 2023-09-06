Bethesda’s Todd Howard Hints at 2024 Reveal for Indiana Jones Game

Bethesda’s Todd Howard has indicated that the company’s Indiana Jones game may be revealed in 2024. Developed by MachineGames, the Swedish studio known for their modern Wolfenstein titles, the Indiana Jones game is being executive produced by Howard himself. In an interview with Esquire, Howard expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that he is a huge fan of Indiana Jones and believes the character can be translated into a unique gaming experience. He emphasized the importance of players feeling actively involved in the game, rather than just watching.

While Howard wasn’t able to disclose further details about the game during the interview, he cryptically mentioned that more information would be shared next year. In the past, Howard has described the game as a mash-up, combining various genres to create a unique experience. Reports have suggested that MachineGames is making significant progress on the title, with Howard praising their work on bringing the Nazi-killing aspect of the Indiana Jones universe to life.

It was recently confirmed that the Indiana Jones game will be exclusive to Xbox and PC platforms, as well as a day-one release on Game Pass, following Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda. With the anticipated 2024 reveal, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see what adventures await them in the world of Indiana Jones.

