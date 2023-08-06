Issues with ChatGPT Plus and GPT-4 Access

Many users have reported encountering problems while using ChatGPT Plus and attempting to access GPT-4. Some of the issues include the inability to use ChatGPT Plus on multiple accounts and the absence of GPT-4 as an option on the Playground.

In one instance, a user received an error message stating that the model “gpt-4” does not exist or they do not have access to it when trying to utilize GPT-4 through their Python code. The user confirmed that their API and limits were properly set up, adding to the confusion surrounding the issue.

The root cause of these problems is still unclear, and more information is needed to fully understand the situation. However, it appears that there are technical difficulties that are preventing the successful use of ChatGPT Plus on multiple accounts and the availability of GPT-4 on the Playground.

If you are experiencing similar issues, it is recommended to reach out to OpenAI support for further guidance on troubleshooting. They may be able to provide more information or assistance in resolving these problems.