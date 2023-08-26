New Cargo Craft Arrives at International Space Station, SpaceX Crew-7 Mission Postponed

The International Space Station (ISS) received a new cargo craft as the SpaceX Crew-7 mission was postponed for 24 hours. The Expedition 69 crew members have started unpacking the cargo and servicing scientific equipment aboard the space station.

The Roscosmos Progress 85 resupply ship successfully docked to the Zvezda service module’s aft port. Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin conducted leak and pressure checks, opened the hatch, and unloaded supplies, including food and fuel.

Meanwhile, the SpaceX Crew-7 crew members in Florida were informed of the delay in their launch. The launch of the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft atop the Falcon 9 rocket is now scheduled for the following day. Mission managers decided to use the extra day to review Dragon’s safety and life support systems.

The upcoming SpaceX Crew-7 mission is the seventh crew rotation mission to the ISS as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. The crew members include NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

Commander Jasmin Moghbeli will lead the crew, which also includes Pilot Andreas Mogensen, and Mission Specialists Satoshi Furukawa and Konstantin Borisov.

With the arrival of the new cargo and the crew’s preparation for their mission, the International Space Station continues to serve as a research laboratory and a hub for international collaboration in space exploration.

Definitions:

– International Space Station (ISS): A large spacecraft in orbit around the Earth that serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration.

– SpaceX: A private American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company founded by Elon Musk in 2002.

– Roscosmos: The Russian government agency responsible for space activities, including the development and operation of spacecraft, launch vehicles, and space stations.

– NASA: The United States’ independent agency responsible for the civilian space program, aeronautics, and aerospace research.

– ESA: The European Space Agency, an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the exploration and study of space.

– JAXA: The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, responsible for space activities in Japan.

