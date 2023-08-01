ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Prepares for Lunar Injection

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is currently undergoing a critical trans lunar injection (TLI) maneuver to propel it into the moon’s orbit. The maneuver is taking place between 12 midnight to 1 am IST. This activation of the spacecraft’s thrusters will propel it beyond Earth’s gravity.

After being launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on the LVM-3 rocket, Chandrayaan-3 has already completed five orbit-raising moves to position itself into an elongated Earth orbit. Now, the spacecraft will rely on its thrusters to transfer to a moon orbit. This powerful burn will allow the spacecraft to enter the moon’s sphere of influence and set it on a course towards the Moon through a hyperbolic lunar swingby.

Once it reaches the Moon, the propulsion module will gently lower Chandrayaan-3 to a circular, 100-kilometer orbit. The lander will then separate from the rest of the spacecraft, deorbit, and make a soft landing in the Moon’s south polar region on August 23, as per ISRO’s schedule.

Chandrayaan-3’s progress in its lunar mission has been steady. It has completed five orbit-raising maneuvers and achieved an elliptical orbit of 127,603 km x 236 km. In the coming weeks, the spacecraft will continue to circle the Moon, gradually moving closer to its landing location in the Moon’s south pole region.

The objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are similar to its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2. These objectives include demonstrating a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, showcasing the mobility of the Rover, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments on the lunar surface.

The mission is currently scheduled for a soft landing on August 23, but it can be rescheduled if necessary.