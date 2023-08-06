ISRO Transfers Satellite Bus Technology to Alpha Design Technologies

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organisation, has taken a significant step in increasing private sector involvement in India’s space sector. The organization has transferred the IMS-1 Satellite Bus Technology to Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd (ADTL), a Bengaluru-based private company. This transfer was facilitated by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO.

ADTL was among the two private companies selected for the technology transfer through an Interest Exploratory Note (IEN) published by NSIL. With this transfer, ISRO begins the process of sharing its satellite bus technologies with private industries, aiming to enable them to develop their own space technologies.

The IMS-1 bus, developed by ISRO’s UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), is a versatile and efficient small satellite platform. It provides cost-effective access to space and is utilized for missions such as earth imaging, ocean and atmospheric studies, microwave remote sensing, and space science. With its 30kg payload capacity, the bus offers a 3-axis stabilized system and a 1 Newton thruster for accurate pointing.

The transfer of the IMS-1 technology to the private sector signifies ISRO’s commitment to promoting India’s industrial growth in the space sector and enhancing technological self-reliance. This development opens up new opportunities for private entities to contribute to space research and exploration, aligning with India’s vision to expand its presence in the global space market.

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd is an aerospace and defense company based in Bengaluru. The company specializes in engineering, manufacturing, and system integration. It has played a vital role in various defense, space, and homeland security projects, contributing to India’s technological advancements in these domains.