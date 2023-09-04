Indian Space Research Organisation Scientist Valarmathi Passes Away

Valarmathi, a scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who had lent her voice to countdown announcements for rocket launches in Sriharikota, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. She was last heard during the countdown announcement for the launch of Chandrayaan-3, which successfully landed on the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. On August 23, the Lander Module (LM) of Chandrayaan-3, consisting of the lander Vikram and the rover Pragyan, made a historic landing on the lunar surface. This achievement made India the fourth country in the world to successfully land on the Moon and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s natural satellite.

The Pragyan rover, equipped with the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) payloads, had been working in tandem with the Vikram lander to collect valuable scientific data. These payloads are designed to analyze the elemental and mineralogical composition of the lunar soil and rocks.

Currently, the Pragyan rover has been put to sleep by ISRO and is expected to be awakened 14 days later. However, if the awakening is not successful, the rover will remain on the Moon as India’s lunar ambassador.

The contributions of Valarmathi, who provided the countdown announcements for these crucial missions, will be remembered. Her dedication and expertise were instrumental in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the exploration of the Moon.

