ISRO Successfully De-Orbits Last Stage of PSLV-C56 Launch Vehicle

India’s space agency, ISRO, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully de-orbiting the last stage (PS4) of the PSLV-C56 launch vehicle. This stage was instrumental in deploying seven Singapore satellites into the low Earth orbit (LEO) on July 30. The decision to de-orbit the stage was made to effectively manage space debris, as leaving it in its original orbit would have contributed to the growing number of satellites in LEO.

ISRO’s initiative to reduce the altitude of the PS4 stage aligns with India’s commitment to supporting global space debris mitigation efforts. By modifying the onboard guidance algorithm of the stage, ISRO was able to achieve the desired orbit change. The low thrust engines of the stage were fired twice to accomplish this maneuver.

After the de-orbiting process was complete, the PS4 stage underwent passivation, which involved venting all pressurized compartments to release any stored energy or potential hazardous substances. This procedure reduces the risk of pressurized compartment failures and subsequent fragmentation of the spent stage in orbit, ultimately minimizing the creation of space debris. Implementing such measures is in line with standard launch practices and highlights ISRO’s commitment to responsible space exploration.

India’s space agency plays a crucial role in the global space community, and its successful de-orbiting of the PS4 stage proves its dedication to preserving the space environment. Managing space debris is of utmost importance to ensure the sustainability of future space activities and to protect existing satellites and spacecraft from potential collisions.

ISRO’s achievement serves as a reminder of the significance of international collaboration and responsible space practices. By actively contributing to space debris mitigation efforts, India sets an example for other nations and demonstrates its commitment to the long-term stability and security of outer space.