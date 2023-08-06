Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Recruitment 2023: Technician and Draughtsman Positions

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently accepting applications for the positions of Technician ‘B’ and Draughtsman ‘B’. The application deadline is August 21, and interested candidates can apply online at the official website of ISRO.

There are a total of 35 vacancies available, with 34 vacancies for Technician ‘B’ and one vacancy for Draughtsman ‘B’ posts. The age limit for candidates applying for ISRO Recruitment 2023 is between 18 to 35 years.

The selection process for these positions will consist of a Written Test and a Skill Test. The written test will have a duration of 90 minutes and will include 80 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer will carry one mark, while there will be a negative marking of 0.33 marks for each wrong answer.

Based on their performance in the written test, candidates will be shortlisted for the skill test in a 1:5 ratio, with a minimum of 10 candidates. The application fee for all candidates is a uniform cost of 500. However, candidates in fee-exempt categories will receive a full refund, while other candidates will be refunded 400 after deducting the application fee of 100.

Interested individuals can find more information and check the detailed notification on the official ISRO website.