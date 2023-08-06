ISRO Successfully Executes First Moon-Bound Manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-3 Mission

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organisation, has achieved a significant milestone in its Chandrayaan-3 mission with the successful execution of its first moon-bound manoeuvre. This manoeuvre aimed to bring the spacecraft closer to the lunar surface by reducing its altitude at the farthest point from the moon, known as Apolune. The spacecraft’s altitude was reduced from 18,074km.

Prior to this manoeuvre, ISRO performed the lunar orbit insertion (LOI), which involved retro-burning at the nearest point to the moon, known as Perilune. The LOI lasted for 30.5 minutes and was completed on Saturday.

Following this recent manoeuvre, ISRO has three more moon-bound manoeuvres planned to further decrease the spacecraft’s altitude. These manoeuvres are crucial for the separation of the landing module, consisting of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, from the propulsion module.

Since its launch on July 14, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has successfully completed eight major manoeuvres, including five earth-bound manoeuvres, the trans-lunar injection (TLI), the LOI, and the first lunar-bound manoeuvre. ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (Istrac), with the assistance of the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas, closely monitors the spacecraft’s health.

Before the separation of the landing module, the integrated spacecraft must achieve a 100km circular orbit around the moon. Once separated, the Vikram lander, carrying the Pragyan rover, will enter a 100km x 30km orbit around the moon. ISRO has set a target to attempt a soft landing in the lunar South polar region on August 23 at 5:47 pm. This challenging task will require a series of complex braking manoeuvres to ensure a successful landing.