Aidoc Unveils Revolutionary AI Technology to Improve Patient Care

Israeli clinical AI company, Aidoc, has announced its groundbreaking “Full Brain Solution,” a medical technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that has the potential to enhance patient care. This innovative solution utilizes AI to identify suspected strokes and has recently expanded its capabilities to include the detection of medium vessel occlusions (MeVOs), as well as both posterior and anterior large vessel occlusions (LVOs), aneurysms, and hemorrhages.

The Full Brain Solution is the only AI technology currently available that can detect suspected posterior and anterior LVOs as well as MeVOs. These conditions are prevalent, with around 795,000 strokes occurring annually in the United States, the majority of which are ischemic strokes. MeVOs account for 25-40% of these cases, while LVOs account for 24-46%. Additionally, 20-25% of LVOs are classified as posterior.

By expanding its capabilities to include posterior LVOs and MeVOs, the Full Brain Solution aims to enable faster access to life-saving therapy for a significantly larger number of patients through AI-driven care coordination.

The integration of AI in healthcare technology has already demonstrated remarkable success in streamlining patient care for those with anterior LVOs by reducing treatment time by almost 50%. With the introduction of the Full Brain Solution, these advancements can now benefit a considerably larger patient population, resulting in enhanced care and improved patient outcomes.

Aidoc’s CEO, Elad Walach, emphasizes the profound impact that AI is having on addressing healthcare challenges. He states, “AI continues to drive significant gains and contributions in addressing the challenges health systems are facing.” The Full Brain Solution pushes the boundaries of AI technology and is expected to reduce treatment time by nearly half for twice as many patients, elevating the standard of care and driving significant improvements in patient outcomes.

With its commitment to improving the lives of a broader patient population, Aidoc is transforming the landscape of patient care through its visionary approach and innovative AI solutions.