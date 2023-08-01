Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Successfully Launches DS-SAR Earth Observation Satellite

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has successfully launched the DS-SAR Earth observation satellite into space using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C56) from Sriharikota, India. The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite, weighing 360 kg, will be utilized by Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and ST Electronics.

The DS-SAR satellite is equipped with a SAR payload that allows for high-resolution data collection regardless of the time of day or weather conditions. Developed based on IAI’s expertise with the OptSat series and TecSAR Earth observation and reconnaissance satellites, this satellite will operate in near-equatorial orbit (NEO) at an altitude of 535 km with a 5° orbital inclination.

Capable of capturing 1 m high-resolution imagery, the DS-SAR satellite will support the satellite imagery requirements of various Singapore government agencies and provide geospatial imagery to ST Electronics’ commercial clients. Presently, the satellite is transmitting data and will undergo a series of preplanned tests before being handed over to DSTA and ST Electronics.

The successful launch of the DS-SAR satellite marks a significant milestone in IAI’s space exploration endeavors, further demonstrating their capabilities in developing advanced Earth observation technologies. This project not only strengthens the partnership between IAI and the Singaporean defense and technology sectors but also enhances Singapore’s geospatial capabilities and data collection for both governmental and commercial purposes.

Overall, the DS-SAR Earth observation satellite’s successful launch signifies a step forward in advancing the field of satellite imagery and remote sensing, enabling accurate and timely information collection for various applications and users.