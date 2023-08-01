CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Successfully Launches DS-SAR Earth Observation Satellite

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Successfully Launches DS-SAR Earth Observation Satellite

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has successfully launched the DS-SAR Earth observation satellite into space using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C56) from Sriharikota, India. The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite, weighing 360 kg, will be utilized by Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and ST Electronics.

The DS-SAR satellite is equipped with a SAR payload that allows for high-resolution data collection regardless of the time of day or weather conditions. Developed based on IAI’s expertise with the OptSat series and TecSAR Earth observation and reconnaissance satellites, this satellite will operate in near-equatorial orbit (NEO) at an altitude of 535 km with a 5° orbital inclination.

Capable of capturing 1 m high-resolution imagery, the DS-SAR satellite will support the satellite imagery requirements of various Singapore government agencies and provide geospatial imagery to ST Electronics’ commercial clients. Presently, the satellite is transmitting data and will undergo a series of preplanned tests before being handed over to DSTA and ST Electronics.

The successful launch of the DS-SAR satellite marks a significant milestone in IAI’s space exploration endeavors, further demonstrating their capabilities in developing advanced Earth observation technologies. This project not only strengthens the partnership between IAI and the Singaporean defense and technology sectors but also enhances Singapore’s geospatial capabilities and data collection for both governmental and commercial purposes.

Overall, the DS-SAR Earth observation satellite’s successful launch signifies a step forward in advancing the field of satellite imagery and remote sensing, enabling accurate and timely information collection for various applications and users.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Significant Number of College-bound Students Utilize AI Technology for College Application Essays

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Six Used Cars to Avoid

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

The Potential and Ethical Dilemmas of Artificial Intelligence

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Significant Number of College-bound Students Utilize AI Technology for College Application Essays

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Six Used Cars to Avoid

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Potential and Ethical Dilemmas of Artificial Intelligence

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Future of Broadcasting: Key Trends Shaping the Global Broadcast Equipment Market

Aug 1, 2023 0 Comments