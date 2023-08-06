CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Potential Impact of Arm’s IPO on the Tech IPO Market

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 6, 2023
The news of SoftBank-backed Arm’s reported IPO in September has sparked speculation about whether the dry spell in tech IPOs is finally over. However, experts caution that this IPO is a special case and may not signal a new boom in the market.

Arm, a chip design company, is seeking a public valuation between $60 billion and $70 billion. It is a profitable company generating billions in revenue, making it a unique case in the tech IPO landscape. Other tech companies may not have the same level of success or profitability.

While there has been some notable IPO activity recently, it is not expected to be a flood. The stock market’s performance will play a significant role in determining the level of IPO activity. The success of the tech IPO market in 2021, which was the most active since 2000, is unlikely to be replicated in the near future.

Tech IPOs are historically unique for their emphasis on growth rather than profitability. Many VC-backed tech companies prioritize growth over profitability, making their IPOs a different beast altogether.

The reset of 2021 marked the end of the gold rush mentality in tech IPOs. Factors such as rate hikes, rising inflation, and an uncertain macroeconomic environment led to a shift in focus for tech companies towards efficiency and cost-cutting rather than pure growth.

To reignite the tech IPO market, companies like Stripe, SpaceX, and Instacart could play a pivotal role. The success of these high-profile companies going public could create momentum and encourage others to follow suit.

There may be increasing pressure on companies to go public as time passes, with concerns about destroying future value if they delay too long. Experts suggest that IPO volume could rebound in early 2024, but it may not be a boom for everyone.

In conclusion, while Arm’s IPO may provide some relief to the tech IPO market, it is not expected to open the floodgates. The market is still cautious, and the success of high-profile companies in going public will determine the next phase of the tech IPO landscape.

