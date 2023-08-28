Does Project Mugen Have Crossplay and Cross-Progression? Everything We Know So Far

Project Mugen, the highly anticipated free-to-play anime game, has sparked curiosity among players about its crossplay and cross-progression features. With the pre-registration for Project Mugen now underway, it’s essential to understand whether the game will allow players to collaborate with others across different platforms and sync their progress seamlessly.

Developed by Naked Rain Studio, Project Mugen has been generating buzz in the gaming community. However, the studio has not yet confirmed whether the game will have cross-progression or crossplay functionality. In fact, there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding multiplayer capabilities in this free-to-play anime game.

Despite the lack of concrete information, it is worth noting that Project Mugen is set to launch on various platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, and Android. When we consider the popularity of other gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, both of which offer crossplay, it is highly likely that Project Mugen will follow a similar path.

The advantages of crossplay and cross-progression are undeniable. The ability to connect and play with friends across different platforms while seamlessly transferring your progress is a highly sought-after feature. Although we eagerly await official confirmation, it is advisable to stay tuned for updates as Naked Rain Studio releases more information.

In the meantime, interested players can refer to our Project Mugen release hub for the latest news and updates on the game. By bookmarking this page, you can easily stay informed about any developments regarding crossplay and cross-progression in Project Mugen.

