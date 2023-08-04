Privatization Status of NewSpace India Ltd Raises Questions

NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has raised questions about its privatization status. NSIL claims to be India’s first private satellite operator with a Rs 910 crore equity in its annual report for the year 2021-2022.

Despite being a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Space, NSIL’s chairman and managing director referred to the transfer of 10 satellites from the government, stating that NSIL has emerged as India’s first private satellite operator.

NSIL was incorporated in March 2019 and is not listed on any stock exchange in India or abroad. The entire paid-up equity share capital of the company is held by the President of India through its nominees. It is worth noting that the Department of Space generally refers to the private sector as ‘non-government enterprises.’

In terms of financial performance, NSIL reported a revenue of approximately Rs 1,674.76 crore and a net profit of about Rs 342.98 crore during the financial year 2021-2022.

The claim made by NSIL raises questions about the privatization status of the company. The exact nature of NSIL’s ownership and its relationship with the government requires further clarification from the authorities. It remains unclear if the Indian government has indeed privatized NSIL, as it asserts to be India’s first private satellite operator.

Further information and transparency from the authorities are necessary to understand the current status and ownership structure of NSIL.