QBTS Stock Analysis: Mixed Performance and Analyst Views

QBTS stock has experienced a decline of -12.86% in the past week. Over the course of the month, there has been a decrease of -6.67%, while the stock has seen a surge of 325.96% over the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.41%, with volatility levels of 17.34% for the last 30 days.

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.14%, while the 200-day simple moving average is 19.24%. The company has a 36-month beta value of -0.20.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.” The average price predicted for QBTS by analysts is $3.50, which is $2.6 above the current market price.

The public float for QBTS is 80.83 million shares, and short sellers hold 2.22% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of QBTS was 6.53 million shares.

QBTS stock price has increased by 9.95 in relation to the previous closing price of 1.91. However, the stock has also seen a loss of -12.86% over the last five trading days.

Analysts from Piper Sandler have given QBTS an “overweight” rating with a predicted price of $12. The stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and 52-week high.

Insider trading activities have been reported, with notable transactions by Michael Emil and Brydon Victoria. QBTS’s stock fundamentals show a present operating margin of -828.91, a gross margin of +59.25, and a net margin of -718.37. The liquidity ratio stands at 0.88.

Overall, QBTS has had a mixed performance recently, with differing views from analysts. It is important to consider the stock’s distance from key moving averages and its 52-week high before making an investment decision.