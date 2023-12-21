Is Illinois Discriminating Against Older Drivers with Mandatory Road Tests?

According to recent data, Illinois is the only state in the U.S. that requires seniors to take a road test to renew their driver’s licenses. Critics argue that this policy is discriminatory and unnecessary, as statistics show that senior drivers are among the safest in the state. John Billis, a 75-year-old Vietnam War veteran, expressed frustration with the requirement, stating that he hasn’t received a ticket in 50 years and feels perfectly capable of driving. AARP Illinois also opposes the mandatory tests, emphasizing that age alone does not cause car accidents. They argue that laws should be based on true need and not age bias.

A study conducted by the Secretary of State’s office found that Illinois drivers aged 75 and older had a crash rate of 24.39 per 1,000 drivers, the second lowest in the state. This indicates that the majority of elderly drivers are responsible and safe on the road. Democratic state Representative Joyce Mason intends to introduce legislation to eliminate road tests for seniors, making Illinois consistent with other states that do not require additional testing. Mason’s aim is to ensure that laws are based on research and true need rather than age bias.

The history of mandatory tests for seniors in Illinois dates back to 1958, when a law was implemented requiring drivers aged 69 and older to pass a road exam for license renewal. Over the years, the age limit and frequency of testing have been adjusted. However, critics argue that the age-based testing is outdated and does not consider the individual capabilities of senior drivers.

While some organizations, such as AAA, support the idea of senior tests, claiming that there is insufficient data to support their elimination, it is clear that many believe the mandatory road tests are unnecessary and discriminatory. Ultimately, the decision to repeal the tests will rest with the Illinois General Assembly and require legislative action.