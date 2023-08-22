Is Diancie Good in Pokémon Go PvP and PvE?

Diancie, the Mythical Rock/Fairy Pokémon, recently made its debut in Pokémon Go, leaving players wondering if it’s a valuable asset in both PvP and PvE battles. Diancie was introduced alongside Mega Diancie during the Pokémon Go Fest 2023, bringing a wave of excitement to fans. However, the question remains: is Diancie worth using in battles?

To obtain Diancie in Pokémon Go, players had to participate in the Pokémon Go Fest 2023 and encounter it in raids during the event. As of now, there is no official confirmation of other methods to obtain Diancie, but it may become available in the global pool in the future.

Unfortunately, shiny Diancie is not currently available in Pokémon Go. However, there may be a chance for it to appear with its shiny form during future Pokémon Go events.

In terms of PvP battles, Diancie falls short and is not recommended for use. Its Mega Evolution form cannot be utilized in PvP battles, rendering its benefits useless in this type of battle. Additionally, Diancie is outperformed by other Rock-type Pokémon, such as Bastiodon, Terrakion, and Rhyperior. Its placement in the Great League scoreboard is quite low, ranking 493rd in players’ choices. However, it fares slightly better in the Ultra League, ranked 265th, and 252nd in the Master League, according to PvPoke.

For those still interested in using Diancie in PvP battles, the recommended moveset includes Rock Throw as the fast move and Rock Slide as the charged move. Although Diancie’s overall damage output is not outstanding, Rock Throw has a decent cooldown and energy gained per use, earning it a spot among the top 50 best Fast Moves for PvP.

On the other hand, Diancie proves to be a valuable asset in PvE battles. Its dual Rock/Fairy type makes it an excellent choice against Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon, such as Rayquaza, as well as Fire-types like Moltres and Ho-Oh. Mega Diancie, in particular, possesses a solid base HP pool that is further boosted when Mega Evolved, making it a viable option for PvE content.

In PvE battles, the recommended moveset for Diancie includes Rock Throw as the main fast attack and Rock Slide as the charged attack. Other viable options for charged attacks are Power Gem and Moonblast, providing a good balance between attack time and damage output. Power Gem and Moonblast both have a regular DPS output of approximately 44, slightly less than Rock Slide.

In conclusion, while Diancie may not be the best choice for PvP battles in Pokémon Go, it shines in PvE content. Its unique typing and move options make it a valuable addition to any team facing off against Dragon, Flying, or Fire-type Pokémon.

