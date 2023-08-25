The Impending Explosion of Betelgeuse: What to Expect

Betelgeuse, the closest red supergiant star to Earth, is facing its inevitable demise as it pulsates at twice its normal rate and continues to dim rapidly. This star, pronounced ‘beetle-juice’, experienced an event known as “the great dimming” between 2019 and 2020, and it has depleted its primary nuclear fuels. As a result, Betelgeuse will eventually explode as a supernova, potentially transforming into either a neutron star or a black hole.

Currently, Betelgeuse is shining at 150% of its usual brightness, oscillating between brighter and dimmer states every 200 days. When the star reaches its explosive end, it will momentarily outshine any other celestial object in our skies.

However, the exact timing of this stellar catastrophe remains uncertain. While the inevitable occurrence is predicted within the next 10,000 to 100,000 years, it is unlikely to happen in our lifetimes.

Considering its colossal size, estimated to be 700 times larger than the sun, an explosion of Betelgeuse will unleash an immense amount of energy. The aftermath will involve the emission of various forms of radiation and gamma ray bursts. Fortunately for us, Earth faces only a minimal risk of direct impact. The star is situated approximately 640 light-years away, which significantly reduces the potential consequences.

Astronomers, including Dr. Sara Webb from Swinburne University of Technology in Australia, remind us that the light we currently see from Betelgeuse is already more than 600 years old. This leads to the intriguing possibility that the star may have already exploded, unbeknownst to us.

Sources: The Guardian, James Webb Discovery, AFP