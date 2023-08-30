Is Africa Splitting into Two Continents?

Scientists have been observing the shifting tectonic plates in Africa for the past 25-35 million years, but recent discoveries have raised the question of whether the continent is actually splitting into two. In 2005, a 35-mile-long rift appeared in Ethiopia’s desert, followed by the discovery of a separate fracture in Kenya in 2018. These events have led to speculation about the future of Africa’s geography.

The Nubian and Somalian tectonic plates are slowly separating from the Arabian plate in the north, creating a ‘Y’ shaped rifting system. This occurs at what is known as a ‘triple junction’ in the Afar region of Ethiopia. The exact cause of this rift is still unknown, but volcanic activity, brittle faulting, and large river systems and lake sediments are believed to be possible contributing factors.

The rate at which the rift is widening is approximately 6.35mm per year, similar to the growth rate of toenails. At this pace, it will take another five to ten million years for the continent to fully split. Once this happens, Somalia and parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, and Tanzania will form a distinct continent, accompanied by a new coastline.

According to Earth scientist Ken Macdonald, the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea will flood into the Afar region and the East African Rift Valley, creating a new ocean. This part of East Africa will become its own separate small continent. The possibility of the rift eventually forming a larger ocean basin, similar to the Atlantic Ocean, is also being considered.

While it is unlikely that we will witness the complete splitting of Africa in our lifetimes, the process offers a glimpse into the dynamic nature of our planet’s geology. It serves as a reminder of the ever-changing and evolving Earth we inhabit.

