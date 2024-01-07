Ireland’s Credit Unions Expand Services and Compete with Banks

Summary:

Ireland’s credit unions, known for their exceptional customer service, are expanding their offerings and competing with traditional banks. New legislation allows credit unions to collaborate with each other, allowing smaller ones to refer members to larger ones for services they don’t offer. With more accessibility and opening hours than banks, credit unions are gaining popularity. Many credit unions now provide current accounts with features such as online banking, debit cards, and contactless payments. Credit unions also offer some of the best value current accounts, with lower fees compared to traditional banks. Additionally, credit unions have begun offering mortgages at competitive rates, with demand increasing significantly. The new legislation will allow all credit unions in Ireland to offer mortgages. Credit unions also provide benefits like the ability to nominate beneficiaries for accounts and improved estate planning measures. While credit unions have been slow to adapt to digital technology, they are catching up and providing online and mobile banking options for customers.

FAQ:

Q: What changes will the new legislation bring to credit unions in Ireland?

A: The new legislation will enable credit unions to collaborate with each other, allowing smaller credit unions to refer members to larger ones for services they don’t offer. It will also allow all credit unions to offer mortgages.

Q: How do credit unions in Ireland compare to traditional banks in terms of accessibility?

A: Credit unions have more accessibility and opening hours than traditional banks, with a collective 400 branches across the country.

Q: What services do credit unions in Ireland offer?

A: Credit unions in Ireland offer a range of services including current accounts, mortgages, and the ability to nominate beneficiaries for accounts.

Q: How do the fees for credit union current accounts compare to traditional banks?

A: Credit unions offer some of the best value current accounts in the market, with lower fees compared to traditional banks.

Q: Are credit unions in Ireland adapting to digital technology?

A: While credit unions were initially slow to adapt to digital technology, they are now providing online and mobile banking options for customers.