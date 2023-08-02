Iran Unveils New Missile-Equipped Vessels in Gulf

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ navy has showcased new vessels equipped with missiles that boast a range of 600 kilometers. The unveiling occurred during a military exercise near Abu Musa island, which is currently under Iranian control but is also disputed by the United Arab Emirates. While specific details about the missiles were not provided, Revolutionary Guards’ Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri emphasized the importance of protecting the islands, stating that they are part of Iran’s sovereignty and will be defended. Tangsiri further called upon regional countries to assume responsibility for ensuring Gulf security and warned against falling into the trap of external powers’ conspiracies and divisive plans.

This announcement comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. In response to Iran’s seizure of commercial shipping vessels in recent months, the US has deployed additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, as well as a warship, to the Middle East in order to safeguard the region’s waterways. These developments serve to exacerbate the existing tensions between Iran and the US, further emphasizing the volatile situation in the Gulf region.