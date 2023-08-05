New Hijab Law Proposed in Iran with Harsh Penalties for Non-Compliance

Iranian authorities have put forth a new hijab law that could result in longer jail terms for women who choose not to wear the veil. The draft law, consisting of 70 articles, also includes severe penalties for celebrities and businesses that fail to adhere to the regulations. Additionally, the proposal suggests the use of AI surveillance to identify individuals who violate the hijab law.

Despite significant protests against the regime in the past year, experts have expressed concerns about the government’s unwavering stance on enforcing strict dress codes. The bill is currently awaiting approval and could potentially be voted on within the next two months.

In other news, scientists have made significant progress in utilizing AI to predict future pandemics. A team of researchers developed the Early Warning Anomaly Detection (EWAD) system, an AI application that can accurately identify dangerous variants in genetic sequences, infection rates, and mortality rates. This breakthrough could be crucial in preventing and mitigating the impact of future pandemics.

However, advancements in AI also present opportunities for scammers. Travel scammers, for instance, are utilizing AI-generated guidebooks on platforms like Amazon to deceive buyers with fake positive reviews. These guidebooks, compiled using AI and plagiarized content, have become increasingly prevalent. Stricter regulations are needed to combat fraudulent practices in the online marketplace.

Moreover, AI and machine learning have shown potential in the discovery of new molecules for age-related diseases. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh trained an AI model to identify potential senolytic molecules that target aging cells causing inflammation. Through this process, three effective senolytics were discovered from a pool of 4,340 options.

Lastly, a UBS report highlights the rapid growth of AI startup OpenAI’s ChatGPT, projecting it to reach 100 million monthly users within the next three months. This development has sparked excitement in Silicon Valley, with tech giants racing to develop their own chatbot technologies. However, the long-term profitability and sustainability of generative AI remain uncertain due to high costs and fluctuations in usage.