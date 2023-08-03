Iran Considers New Bill on Hijab-Wearing with Harsh Punitive Measures

Iranian authorities are in the process of considering a new bill that experts say will introduce severe punishments for those who do not comply with the hijab-wearing requirement. The proposed law suggests longer prison sentences for women who refuse to wear the veil, stricter penalties for celebrities and businesses that violate the dress code, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify offenders.

This draft bill serves as a warning from the regime that it will not back down on the hijab issue, despite the mass protests that took place last year. The judiciary submitted the bill to the government for consideration earlier this year, and it has now been approved by the Legal and Judicial Commission. It is expected to be presented in parliament in the upcoming months.

The hijab has long been a controversial topic in Iran. The current Islamic penal code states that those who defy the dress code can face imprisonment for up to two months or a fine ranging from 50,000 to 500,000 Iranian rials ($1.18 to $11.82). However, under the new bill, failure to wear the hijab would be classified as a more serious offense, punishable by a prison sentence of five to ten years and a fine of up to 360 million Iranian rials ($8,508).

The proposed law also has implications for businesses and celebrities. Business owners who do not enforce the hijab requirement may be fined up to three months’ worth of their profits and could face travel bans and restrictions on public and cyber activities for up to two years. Celebrities, on the other hand, may face fines, loss of job opportunities, and travel and social media bans.

Additionally, the bill aims to enforce greater gender segregation in universities and other public spaces. The use of AI technology to identify violators of the dress code is not new and has already been utilized by Iranian security forces. The draft law intends to strengthen these measures further.

The introduction of this new bill reflects the Iranian regime’s determination to maintain its position on the hijab issue and intensify the enforcement of the dress code.