iQoo Z8 Rumored to Launch in September with Impressive Features

The iQoo Z8, a successor to the iQoo Z7 5G, is rumored to be launching soon in China. Although the exact release date has not been officially confirmed by Vivo’s sub-brand, a reliable tipster suggests that the phone will debut in September in the company’s home country. It is speculated that the iQoo Z8 will come in black and blue color options.

According to the leaks, the iQoo Z8 is expected to be a flagship device with a high refresh rate LCD display of 144Hz. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, offering powerful performance. The phone may feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 120W, ensuring quick and convenient recharging.

The upcoming handset could come with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB of internal storage, providing ample space for storing data and running applications smoothly. The iQoo Z8 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with model number V2314A, hinting at its imminent launch.

The iQoo Z7 5G, the predecessor of the iQoo Z8, was launched in India earlier this year. It featured a 6.38-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and 8GB of RAM, the phone offered excellent performance. It had a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait lens, along with a 16-megapixel front camera.

The iQoo Z8 is expected to be an impressive addition to the iQoo Z series, catering to the needs of tech enthusiasts who value powerful performance and a high-quality display. Stay tuned for further updates on the official launch date and availability of the iQoo Z8.