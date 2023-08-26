iQOO announces launch date and specifications for the iQOO Z8

iQOO, the hardware-focused smartphone brand, is set to make its next move in the smartphone segment with the upcoming launch of the iQOO Z8. Originally expected to be released in September, the brand has now confirmed that the device will be launched on August 31.

In terms of specifications, iQOO has announced that the iQOO Z8 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, a powerful 5nm chipset. It will feature a 1 x ARM Cortex-A78 core at 3.1 GHz, 3 x ARM Cortex-A78 cores at 3.0 GHz, and 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz. The phone will be available with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage, with the possibility of additional variants being introduced at launch.

iQOO has also provided details about the design of the iQOO Z8. The phone will sport a dual camera setup on the rear, housed within a large rectangular black square. Additionally, the primary camera will come with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensuring smooth video recording. The teaser images reveal that the phone will be available in Blue and White color options.

In terms of other features, the iQOO Z8 will support 120W fast-charging, feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, and include an IR Blaster. The phone will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

While details about the iQOO Z8x, another device rumored to be launched at the same event, remain undisclosed, iQOO has confirmed that both devices will be unveiled on August 31 at 7 PM local time in China. The global release date for the devices has yet to be announced.

Overall, the iQOO Z8 appears to be a powerful smartphone with impressive specifications and design details. It will be interesting to see how it performs in the competitive smartphone market.

Sources:

– Gizchina