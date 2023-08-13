iQOO Z7 Pro Set to Launch in India on August 31

iQOO is preparing to launch the iQOO Z7 Pro in India on August 31. The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will feature a curved screen with a centered punch hole for the selfie camera. Now, iQOO has revealed some key specifications of the Z7 Pro through a press note.

The iQOO Z7 Pro will be powered by the Dimensity 7200 SoC, which helped the smartphone score over 700,000 points in AnTuTu benchmark tests. However, details about the device’s RAM and storage options have not been disclosed yet.

The smartphone will have a thickness of 7.36 mm and an AG Glass back, featuring a 64MP AURA Light OIS camera. The exact number of rear cameras is still unknown. It will also have an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The diagonal size of the screen has not been confirmed, but it is expected to be FullHD+ resolution.

In addition, iQOO announced that the Z7 Pro will be manufactured at vivo’s facility in Greater Noida, India, as part of its commitment to the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative.

More information about the iQOO Z7 Pro is expected to be revealed as the August 31 launch date approaches.