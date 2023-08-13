CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

iQOO Z7 Pro Set to Launch in India on August 31

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 13, 2023
iQOO Z7 Pro Set to Launch in India on August 31

iQOO is preparing to launch the iQOO Z7 Pro in India on August 31. The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will feature a curved screen with a centered punch hole for the selfie camera. Now, iQOO has revealed some key specifications of the Z7 Pro through a press note.

The iQOO Z7 Pro will be powered by the Dimensity 7200 SoC, which helped the smartphone score over 700,000 points in AnTuTu benchmark tests. However, details about the device’s RAM and storage options have not been disclosed yet.

The smartphone will have a thickness of 7.36 mm and an AG Glass back, featuring a 64MP AURA Light OIS camera. The exact number of rear cameras is still unknown. It will also have an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The diagonal size of the screen has not been confirmed, but it is expected to be FullHD+ resolution.

In addition, iQOO announced that the Z7 Pro will be manufactured at vivo’s facility in Greater Noida, India, as part of its commitment to the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative.

More information about the iQOO Z7 Pro is expected to be revealed as the August 31 launch date approaches.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Zebronics Unveils Zeb-Thump 350 Trolley DJ Speaker with Impressive Specs

Aug 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Students in Northeast Ohio to Get a Day Off for Total Solar Eclipse in 2024

Aug 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Pokémon Go Froakie Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

Aug 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Zebronics Unveils Zeb-Thump 350 Trolley DJ Speaker with Impressive Specs

Aug 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Students in Northeast Ohio to Get a Day Off for Total Solar Eclipse in 2024

Aug 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Pokémon Go Froakie Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

Aug 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Massive Asteroid Crater Discovered in Australian Outback

Aug 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments