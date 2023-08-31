iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

iQOO has recently launched its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, in India. The device is packed with impressive features, making it an attractive option for tech enthusiasts.

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G comes with a large 6.74-inch display with full HD resolution, providing users with a stunning visual experience. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a strong mid-range system-on-chip. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity, giving users ample space for their files and applications.

In terms of camera capabilities, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G sports a dual rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 64-megapixel sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) functionality, ensuring clear and stable photos. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor alongside it. For selfie enthusiasts, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera situated within a punch-hole cutout.

Connectivity-wise, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, allowing for fast and seamless connections. The device also comes with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging, ensuring that users can quickly recharge their device when needed.

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is available in two attractive colors, Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte. It is priced at ₹23,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, during its launch period, it will be available at a discounted price of ₹21,999. The 256GB model is originally priced at ₹24,999 but can be purchased for ₹22,999 as part of the limited-time offer.

Interested buyers can purchase the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G through Amazon and the iQOO e-store. The smartphone officially goes on sale on September 5th, exclusively on Flipkart.

Overall, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G offers an excellent combination of powerful performance, impressive camera capabilities, and fast charging technology. It is a smartphone worth considering for those in search of a reliable and feature-packed device.

