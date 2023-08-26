iQOO Z7 Pro to Launch in India: Graphite Matte Color Option Revealed

iQOO is all set to release its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z7 Pro, in India on August 31. Following the teaser of the Blue Lagoon color variant earlier this week, the brand has now unveiled an additional color option called Graphite Matte.

Interestingly, it appears that the iQOO Z7 Pro is a rebranded version of the Vivo S17e, which was launched exclusively in China earlier this year. It is not uncommon for Chinese smartphone brands to introduce region-specific devices through their sub-brands in the global market. Let’s delve into what we can expect in terms of specifications.

The brand has provided some hints about the upcoming smartphone, including the fact that it has achieved over 720,000 points on AnTuTu benchmark, and that it will come with up to 8GB of RAM. Furthermore, the device will feature a curved display. With these confirmed details in mind, let’s explore the rumored specifications.

The iQOO Z7 Pro is likely to feature a 6.78-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, and an impressive brightness level of up to 1300 nits. Additionally, it is anticipated to have a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

In terms of photography, the smartphone is expected to sport a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is likely to offer a 16MP front-facing camera. Powering all these features is rumored to be a 4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging technology.

