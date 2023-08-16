iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: Mid-Range Smartphone Launching in India on August 31

iQOO is set to release a new mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, in India on August 31. This smartphone is anticipated to come with several exciting features, including a curved display and 5G support. The device has recently been listed on Bluetooth SIG under the model name I2301, confirming the imminent launch.

The Bluetooth SIG listing also reveals that the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will support Bluetooth 5.3, which is known for its improved power efficiency and enhanced range and connectivity capabilities. Although there is limited information available on the certification listing, it adds to the anticipation surrounding this upcoming release.

Prior to the official launch, iQOO has been teasing the smartphone’s design through trailers and teasers on social media. The company has also announced the official launch date of August 31 through one of its teasers.

Thanks to recent leaks and rumors, there have been revelations about the expected specifications of the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G. It is rumored to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of cameras, the phone is expected to have a dual-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It is rumored to be equipped with a 4600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The device will run on Functouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

The launch event is expected to be livestreamed on iQOO’s social media channels on August 31. Stay tuned for more updates on the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G mid-range smartphone.