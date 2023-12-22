vivo iQOO Launches Highly Anticipated Neo9 and Neo9 Pro Smartphones

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has officially announced the launch of its latest smartphones, the Neo9 and Neo9 Pro, which are set to take the market by storm. The hype surrounding these devices has been building up, and with prototypes now in the hands of a select few, benchmark tests are revealing some exciting features.

Early results from Geekbench 6 showcased the powerful performance of the iQOO Neo9 Pro. With a single-core score of 2,235 and a multi-core score of 7,381, it is evident that this smartphone means business. Driving this impressive performance is the cutting-edge Dimensity 9300 SoC from MediaTek, accompanied by a generous 16GB of RAM. While different memory configurations may be available, this particular variant ran on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14 for global markets and Origin OS 4 for the Chinese market.

In contrast, the vanilla Neo9 is expected to come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset according to teasers released earlier. Both models are rumored to feature a stunning 6.78-inch OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,260×2,800. The cameras on these devices are no slouch either, with the Neo9 Pro boasting a 50 MP main rear camera and a 16 MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.

A standout feature of the Neo9 Pro is its in-display fingerprint scanner, ensuring seamless security access. Furthermore, the device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, offering ample power for extended usage, and supports 120W fast wired charging for quick and convenient top-ups.

As the launch event approaches, excitement is rising among tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados. With its impressive performance and standout features, the iQOO Neo9 series is set to make a strong statement in the highly competitive smartphone market.

