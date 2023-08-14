The Fourth-Generation iPhone SE to Include Exciting New Features

The fourth-generation iPhone SE is set to have an iPhone 15 Pro-style Action Button, along with other significant upgrades, according to a leaker known as “Unknownz21.” This information aligns with previous reports by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who referred to the new iPhone SE as an “iPhone 14 derivative.”

Unknownz21 recently shared new details about the upcoming low-cost iPhone. They confirmed that the design of the device will be based on the iPhone 14 and not the iPhone 15. The iPhone SE will also feature a USB-C port, moving away from the Lightning port for the first time. Additionally, it will include Face ID, dismissing earlier rumors of retaining a Touch ID button.

One particularly interesting feature mentioned by Unknownz21 is the inclusion of an Action Button, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This sets the iPhone SE apart from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which are not expected to have this feature. The iPhone SE will also maintain a single rear camera setup, similar to the current model.

Manufacturers have reportedly started bidding for orders to supply OLED display panels for the fourth-generation iPhone SE. This will be a significant upgrade from the current model’s LCD display. The new iPhone SE is also expected to be one of the first devices to feature Apple’s custom 5G modem. However, its release is not anticipated until 2025.

Overall, the fourth-generation iPhone SE promises to bring exciting new features and improvements. With a design based on the iPhone 14, a USB-C port, Face ID, and the Action Button, this device will offer an enhanced user experience. Furthermore, the inclusion of an OLED display and Apple’s custom 5G modem will provide significant performance upgrades. Apple enthusiasts can look forward to the release of this new iPhone SE in the future.