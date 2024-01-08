iPhone Users in the US Begin Receiving Compensation for Apple’s Throttling

After a long wait, iPhone users in the US are finally receiving payments as compensation for Apple’s decision to slow down the performance of iPhones with degraded batteries. The settlement, which was agreed upon by Apple in March 2020, took several years to be resolved and paid out due to legal proceedings. The settlement amount ranges from a minimum of $310 million to a maximum of $500 million, including attorney’s fees and distribution costs.

Initially, eligible iPhone users were expected to receive $25 for each affected device. However, it appears that the standard payment amount has increased, with some users reporting $92.17 payments. Claims had to be submitted by October 6, 2020, by owners of iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or SE models who experienced diminished performance while running affected versions of iOS.

The lengthy process for the settlement to be approved and paid out can be attributed to various legal challenges. Objections were raised by parties who believed that the settlement notice was inadequate for “nonnatural persons” such as private companies. However, these objections were ultimately rejected by the court.

Another issue arose regarding the legal standard used to assess the settlement’s fairness. The appeals court ruled that the district court applied the wrong legal standard and remanded the case for the correct standard to be applied. Despite this, the appeals court found that the district court’s analysis was thorough enough to meet the heightened scrutiny standard.

In addition, there were objections regarding the size of attorney’s fees and the inclusion of related work in the fee award. The appeals court did not provide an opinion on the reasonableness of including the related work but acknowledged the conflict in the district court’s explanation.

Overall, this settlement brings closure to iPhone users who experienced performance issues due to battery degradation. While the process may have taken longer than expected, affected users are now receiving compensation for their inconvenience.

