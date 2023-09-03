Three Clever iPhone Tricks You Might Have Missed

The Apple iMessage app offers some hidden features that can enhance your texting experience. Here are three clever tricks that you might have missed.

1. Hidden Inbox: Did you know that you can recover deleted conversations in the Messages app? Simply go to the app, tap on Edit, and then choose Show Recently Deleted. From there, you can restore any deleted conversation. However, keep in mind that deleted iPhone messages are permanently erased after 30 days. If you want to keep a message hidden indefinitely, make sure to restore it and then delete it again. Please note that this feature is only available on iOS 16 or later.

2. Invisible Texts: To prevent others from reading your messages over your shoulder, the iPhone has an Invisible Ink feature. Simply type out your message, hold down the Send button, and choose the option named Invisible Ink when the hidden menu appears. Once sent, the message will be blurred until the recipient taps on it, revealing the content for a few seconds before fading away. This feature allows you to discuss sensitive information or spoilers in group chats without worrying about prying eyes.

3. Spam Stopper: Tired of receiving spam messages? You can set up a second inbox for messages from unknown contacts. To do this, go to Settings > Messages and navigate to Message Filtering > Filter Unknown Senders. Then, go back to the Messages app and tap on Filters to select the layout you prefer. By choosing Known Senders, you can avoid viewing spam in your main inbox while still being able to check the Unknown Senders pile occasionally to ensure you don’t miss any important messages.

These clever tricks can help you make the most of your iPhone’s Messages app. Try them out and enhance your texting experience!

