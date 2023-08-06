Apple iPhone 16 Series to Debut Next Year

The upcoming Apple iPhone 16 series is set to make its debut next year. The latest rumors surrounding these models suggest some exciting features. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the iPhone 16 devices may come equipped with a stacked rear camera sensor design, similar to the technology found in the iPhone 15 series.

In terms of camera capabilities, the lower-end models of the iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, are expected to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera lens with a stacked CMOS image sensor design. This innovative design will enable better light-capturing abilities, providing users with enhanced photography experiences.

Initially, Apple had planned to incorporate this advanced camera technology in all iPhone 15 models. However, production yield issues with the new sensor design limited its use. Despite this setback, Apple has managed to secure most of Sony’s orders for the sensors. It should be noted that Sony’s high-end CIS capacity is expected to remain limited until 2024. As a result, other suppliers like Will Semi are anticipated to receive more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone brands due to capacity constraints.

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 16 Pro Max suggest that it will boast a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera with an eight-part hybrid lens comprising two glass elements and six plastic elements. Additionally, improvements are expected for the telephoto and ultra-wide camera lenses.

Looking ahead to 2024, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may introduce periscope telephoto lenses, further enhancing the camera capabilities of these devices. However, due to size constraints, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature this new camera technology in 2023.

As for the immediate future, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series on September 13, 2023. This lineup will include four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.