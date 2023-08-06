Apple’s Pursuit of All-Screen Design: The Progression of iPhone’s Front Design

Smartphone bezels may not be a top priority for most consumers, but smartphone makers are exploring new form factors as related technologies remain stagnant. Apple, in particular, has been longing for an all-screen slab phone and is working towards refining the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro by thinning down the bezels.

3D artist Ian Zelbo has created renders that showcase the progression of the iPhone’s front design from the iPhone 11 Pro in 2019 to the iPhone 15 Pro. If the leaks are accurate, the design change is quite significant. The iPhone 11 Pro had thick bezels and a noticeable notch at the top of the screen.

In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro has replaced the notch with a pill-shaped cutout called the Dynamic Island. Combined with the slimmer bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro, this design change gives the new model a more futuristic appearance. However, the Dynamic Island appears more prominent due to the slimmed-down bezels, as it will be the same size as the previous year’s cutout.

It is unlikely that we will see an iPhone without any type of cutout until at least 2026. When comparing Apple’s progress with Samsung’s high-end phones in terms of front design, Apple has made more strides. The thinner bezels and Dynamic Island of the iPhone 15 Pro set it apart from the relatively unchanged front design of Samsung’s Note 10 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While Samsung has made improvements in areas such as screens, cameras, and zooming capabilities, Apple’s back design has remained largely unchanged for a considerable period of time.