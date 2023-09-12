CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Apple Rumored to Offer Up to 8GB of RAM for iPhone 15 Pro Models

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Apple Rumored to Offer Up to 8GB of RAM for iPhone 15 Pro Models

According to recent rumors, Apple may be planning to offer up to 8GB of RAM for its iPhone 15 Pro models. While there won’t be any changes to the internal storage configurations, customers will still have a range of options to choose from.

Reports suggest that Apple has tested the existing storage options for the new iPhone lineup, which means that the previously rumored 2TB option will not be available. Instead, customers can select from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options.

Although it’s not clear which specific model will receive the RAM boost, it has been mentioned that Apple tested both 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 DRAM. Speculations suggest that the different RAM options could be based on the chosen storage capacity, similar to how it works with the iPad Pro.

In terms of suppliers, Apple is said to be working with manufacturers such as Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix for the RAM. These companies are also potential suppliers for the storage, along with Western Digital and Kioxia.

As the official announcement of the iPhone 15 lineup approaches, it will be interesting to see if these rumors hold true. Apple fans eagerly await the unveiling of the new devices and the confirmation of their specifications.

Sources:
– Source Article Title: *”A17 could have 8GB of RAM”*
– Source: AppleInsider

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Itel S23+: A New Smartphone With Curved Display and Powerful Specifications

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

New Malware ‘MetaStealer’ Targets Intel-based macOS Business Users

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Apple unveils the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Itel S23+: A New Smartphone With Curved Display and Powerful Specifications

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Why Indian iPhone 15 Buyers Are Missing Out on mmWave 5G

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Issues and Glitches with UK’s Digital Immigration Status System

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Religion Teachers in Croatia Embrace the Digital Age to Spread Christian Values

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments