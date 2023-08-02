iPhone 15 Expected to Expand Satellite Connectivity Features

The iPhone 14 introduced satellite connectivity through its Emergency SOS via satellite feature, and the iPhone 15 is expected to build upon this capability with additional satellite-centric features. Apple’s partner in the satellite connectivity sphere, Globalstar, has hinted at these possibilities in a recent FCC filing.

Globalstar responded to claims made by T-Mobile and SpaceX, who announced their plans to bring satellite internet to existing smartphones. T-Mobile and SpaceX had claimed that current consumer devices would not support reception of mobile satellite service (MSS) signals. In response, Globalstar emphasized that the iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS feature already utilizes MSS for emergency communications. This feature allows users to initiate emergency communications and enables two-way messaging between users and emergency services.

Globalstar also stated that their system will continue to evolve to support a growing range of direct-to-handset features and services in its licensed spectrum. Currently, the Emergency SOS via satellite feature on the iPhone is limited to sending essential details on location and the nature of the emergency due to limited bandwidth.

However, there is potential for satellite communications in non-emergency situations. For example, the Motorola Defy Link dongle offers satellite-based text messaging with contacts, not just emergency services, providing a way to stay connected even with limited satellite coverage. This kind of feature could potentially be added to future iPhones, including the iPhone 15.

While it remains to be seen how quickly satellite internet could be rolled out and whether Apple can incorporate the necessary hardware into a smartphone, there are plans to expand the iPhone’s satellite capabilities. The evolution of the Emergency SOS via satellite feature will be closely watched in the coming years.