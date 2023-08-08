Iowa Senator Pushes for AM Radio in New Vehicles

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is confident that a bill mandating the inclusion of AM radios in new vehicles will gain broad support. The recently approved “AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act” of 2023 has passed the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and will now proceed to the full Senate for further discussion.

Grassley, who co-sponsors the legislation, argues that AM radios are crucial, particularly in rural areas, as they play a vital role in providing essential warnings about natural disasters. These radios have been a long-standing feature in cars and are highly valued by many.

Some automakers have been removing AM radios from newer models, particularly electric vehicles, citing concerns about potential interference and poor reception. However, Grassley believes that manufacturers can tackle these challenges and find solutions that allow them to retain AM radios in their vehicles.

In addition to advocating for the inclusion of AM radios, Grassley is also exploring potential ways to fund road maintenance and repairs, given the increasing number of electric vehicles on the road. One option under consideration is implementing a mileage tax for electric vehicles, based on the data collected by vehicle computers. Grassley acknowledges that addressing concerns regarding privacy and government access to mileage information will be necessary.

Grassley anticipates minimal opposition to the bill requiring AM radios in vehicles, as he believes it will help ensure that all Americans can access important information and receive timely warnings through AM radio broadcasts. The legislation aims to address potential coverage gaps and ensure that citizens, especially those in rural areas, can stay informed about critical events.