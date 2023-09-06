Enhancements Coming to Apple Wallet and Apple Pay with iOS 17

Apple has revealed several improvements to its Wallet app and Apple Pay in the upcoming iOS 17 update. Although a major redesign for the Wallet app was rumored, only modest changes are expected with this release.

One of the notable enhancements is the integration of Apple Maps support for order tracking within Apple Pay. Users will now receive proactive suggestions through Siri Suggestions if they are tracking an Apple Pay order with a specified pick-up time and location.

In addition, merchants will have the ability to attach receipts to Apple Pay orders, either as a PDF or image file. This will allow customers to have a record of their payment directly in the Wallet app. Furthermore, merchants can now include Apple Pay orders as attachments in emails, such as order confirmation emails, which users can easily add to their Wallet app from within the Mail app.

For merchants, Apple has introduced a new “Track with Apple Wallet” button that can be added to their iPhone apps and websites. This button will provide users with a seamless tracking experience for their orders.

Another significant feature coming with iOS 17 is the ability for iPhone users to present their driver’s license or ID stored in the Wallet app at participating businesses and venues. This feature, known as Tap to Present ID on iPhone, allows users to verify their age and identity for activities such as purchasing alcohol or renting cars. Users simply need to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the business’s iPhone for verification.

iOS 17 is expected to be released to the public in September alongside the launch of the iPhone 15 series.

Sources: (not included in response)