Video Game Developer Inworld AI Raises $50 Million in Funding

Video game developer Inworld AI has completed its latest funding round, reaching a valuation of $500 million. The funding round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with contributions from Stanford University, Samsung Next, and strategic investors including Microsoft’s M12 fund, Eric Schmidt’s First Spark Ventures, and LG Technology Ventures. The funding surpassed earlier estimates of $30 million, bringing the total raised to over $50 million.

Inworld AI was established in July 2021 by former developers from Google, DeepMind, and API.AI. The company’s focus is on utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance non-player characters (NPCs) in video games through their Character Engine technology. This technology has already been used to develop in-game modifications for popular titles like Skyrim, Stardew Valley, and Grand Theft Auto V.

With a total funding of $100 million, Inworld AI plans to allocate the capital toward research and development, expanding their team, and improving their infrastructure. They also intend to open-source certain components of their platform to encourage collaboration and innovation in the field of generative AI.

The success of Inworld AI’s recent funding round demonstrates the growing interest and investment in AI technology within the gaming industry. Other companies, such as Nvidia and Microsoft-backed Inflection AI, have also experienced significant funding rounds in recent months.

Looking ahead, Inworld AI aims to continue supporting developers and maintaining a leading position in the ever-evolving landscape of generative AI.