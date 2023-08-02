Inworld AI Raises $30 Million in Funding Round

Inworld AI, a Mountain View-based startup specializing in generative AI for smart character creation, has successfully closed a funding round at a valuation of $500 million. This latest round raised $30 million and saw investment from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Stanford University, First Spark Ventures, Samsung Next, LG Technology Ventures, and other existing investors. Since its establishment in 2021, Inworld AI has acquired over $100 million in total funding.

Positioned at the intersection of AI and gaming, Inworld AI has developed the “Character Engine,” a platform that empowers developers to create non-playable characters with advanced capabilities. With the utilization of multiple machine-learning models, the platform enables characters to learn, adapt, remember, have motivations, and navigate relationships.

This funding comes at a time when VC interest in the gaming industry is somewhat limited. Crunchbase data reveals a decline in funding for U.S.-based gaming startups, with only over $400 million invested in 2023, contrasting with the over $5 billion invested last year. Nevertheless, the application of AI within the gaming sector is anticipated to attract more investment in the future.

Ilya Gelfenbeyn, CEO of Inworld AI, expressed that this funding will enable the company to provide long-term support to the developer community while remaining at the forefront of generative AI.

Overall, Inworld AI’s successful funding round underscores the growing interest and investment in AI technologies, especially within the gaming industry.