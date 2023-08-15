BrightMarker: Embedding Metadata in Physical Objects with Invisible Markers

QR codes have become a common sight in various settings, but they can also be manipulated by malicious parties. To address this issue, researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have developed BrightMarker, an invisible, fluorescent tag that can be hidden in 3D-printed objects.

To create a BrightMarker, users can download a software plugin and place the tag within their 3D designs before exporting it for printing. The fluorescent materials used in the printing process make the tags viewable with high contrast in infrared cameras. The researchers have also designed hardware setups for smartphones and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets to scan and detect the markers.

BrightMarkers are invisible to the naked eye and do not alter the appearance or function of the objects they are embedded in. They serve as gateways to embedding metadata into physical items, enabling a more interactive experience with the physical world. By seamlessly connecting physical objects with their digital counterparts, users can access descriptive information about an object’s identity, origin, and function.

The applications of BrightMarkers are wide-ranging. In virtual reality settings, they can enhance the immersive experience by enabling in-game tools or accurate motion tracking. Wearables with BrightMarkers can precisely track limb movements, making them valuable tools for users with impairments or different limb sizes. Additionally, BrightMarkers can be used to track objects across the supply chain, providing manufacturers with valuable data.

As the world becomes more digitally connected, the ability to embed metadata into physical objects opens up new possibilities for seamless integration between the physical and digital realms. BrightMarkers are just the beginning of a journey into a tech-powered future where object recognition and traceability play a crucial role in bridging these two worlds.