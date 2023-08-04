US Stocks Rally on AI, Investors Eye Infrastructure Spending

US stocks have experienced a strong rally this year, driven by the surge in companies associated with artificial intelligence (AI). However, as these AI-related shares become more expensive, investors have begun shifting their focus towards firms that stand to benefit from government spending on infrastructure.

Companies like Nvidia and Meta Platforms have seen significant increases in their stock prices, with gains of around 205% and 160% respectively this year, as investors anticipate the potential unlocked by AI. The S&P communications services and technology sectors have also performed well, rising over 40% and making them the best performers so far this year.

Amid concerns that not all AI-related stocks will live up to the promise of the technology, and with hopes for an economic soft landing increasing, investors are now turning their attention to stocks in underperforming industries.

Morgan Stanley has recently raised its US economic growth forecast due to strong performance in the industrial sector and increased public investment in infrastructure. The recent signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has prompted investors to seek out stocks that can benefit from the boost in construction and engineering spending.

While the S&P 1500 industrials sector has risen nearly 13% this year and the materials sector around 8%, these gains have been overshadowed by the 33% surge in the S&P 1500 construction materials index and the nearly 23% jump in the construction and engineering indexes.

Companies such as Vulcan Materials in the materials space and MasTec in the industrials sector are seen as well-positioned to benefit from this infrastructure spending, according to Bryant VanCronkhite, senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments.

Investors have been rewarding companies in sectors that report strong earnings. For example, Owens Corning recently saw its shares reach a record high after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

While some stocks in the infrastructure sector are likely to benefit from the increased spending, caution is advised. Factors such as potential project delays or environmental concerns should be taken into consideration when assessing these companies’ prospects.