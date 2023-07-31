Investors Bullish on Tech Rally, Confidence in AI but Hesitant Adoption

Investors are confident that the tech rally of 2023 will continue, with the majority planning to increase their exposure to technology stocks or maintain their current positions over the next six months. Less than 10% believe that there is a bubble in the sector that will burst in the near future.

The Nasdaq 100 has seen record-breaking performance in the first half of the year, driven by the demand for futuristic technologies like AI. However, while investors are riding the wave of the AI-fueled market, they are not fully embracing the technology just yet.

Many investors are hesitant to invest in AI tools that could aid in their personal or business lives, and firms are not currently planning to utilize AI for trading or investing purposes. This highlights the challenge for companies to generate profits from their AI investments, especially given the skepticism surrounding the short-term hype.

Although industry leaders are already exploring the practical applications of AI, it will still take time before it becomes an integral part of many jobs. While concerns about job displacement exist, experts believe that advancements in AI, robotics, and quantum computing could ultimately lead to productivity gains and a thriving US economy.

Overall, investors view US stocks as offering better volatility-adjusted returns compared to Treasuries. This sentiment has been on the rise since the beginning of July, reflecting a growing preference for stocks over traditionally safer investments.

Note: The information presented is based on the latest Markets Live Pulse survey conducted by Bloomberg’s Markets Live team.