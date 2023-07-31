Optimism for Tech Industry as Investors Increase Exposure to Tech Stocks

Investors on Wall Street and beyond are optimistic about the future of the tech industry, with 77% of respondents in a recent survey planning to increase their exposure to technology stocks or keep it steady over the next six months. The Nasdaq 100 has experienced its best first half in history, driven by demand for futuristic tech.

However, investors remain cautious about the hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). Less than 10% of respondents believe that there is a bubble in the sector that will burst soon.

While investors are benefiting from the AI-fueled market rally, they are hesitant to fully embrace the technology themselves. Half of the respondents are not willing to pay for AI tools out of their own pockets, and the majority of firms are not planning to use AI for trading or investing purposes. Companies are finding it challenging to generate profits from their investments in AI, despite the practical applications that are already in development.

The Nasdaq 100 has surged more than 40% year-to-date, driven by tech giants like Apple and Microsoft. However, the increased focus on AI is not accompanied by significant investment. Senior corporate executives are discussing AI more during earnings reports, but the technology is still in its early stages.

Major technology companies like Microsoft and Alphabet are introducing AI products to boost productivity. Microsoft’s Copilot service integrates generative AI into its software suite, while Alphabet is integrating AI features into its Workspace apps. Nvidia, a leading chipmaker used in AI applications, has seen its market valuation exceed $1 trillion.

Despite the advancements in AI, 64% of respondents are skeptical about the technology’s ability to perform core aspects of their job within the next three years. Goldman Sachs economists estimate that seven in 10 US workers will have their jobs impacted by AI, but only a small portion will be replaced by new technologies. Industries at high risk include office and administrative support, as well as legal functions.

According to Ed Yardeni, president at Yardeni Research, the US economy could experience a productivity boom with the advancements in AI, robotics, and quantum computing. He predicts that the future may resemble the Roaring 2020s.