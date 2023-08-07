In AI Craze, Billions of Dollars Invested in Startups

Since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022, investments in AI startups and competing products in the generative AI field have seen a significant increase. Tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce, alongside venture capital funding, are heavily investing in this space.

According to Crunchbase, AI companies raised a total of $25 billion in funding in the first half of 2023, accounting for approximately 18% of the total global funding. Specifically, generative AI startups received $4.5 billion in investments in 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, $1.7 billion was invested in generative AI through 46 deals, with an additional $10.68 billion worth of deals announced but not yet finalized.

AI startups have witnessed substantial investments, with some even reaching unicorn status with valuations surpassing $1 billion. A notable example is Inflection AI, which achieved a valuation of $4 billion after receiving funding from Microsoft, Nvidia, and Bill Gates. Inflection AI focuses on personal AI for planning, scheduling, and information gathering.

Other AI startups that received significant investments include Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI executives, securing $450 million in funding from tech giants Google, Salesforce, and Zoom. Cohere, an AI startup from Toronto, also raised $270 million for its interactive chat features and text generation tools.

Major tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce have their own venture capital divisions dedicated to investing in AI startups. They invest in AI across various sectors, from generative tools to manufacturing technology, with the aim of enhancing their platforms’ capabilities. For instance, Facebook leverages machine learning to boost user engagement and targeted ad revenue.

The AI startup landscape is highly competitive, with notable investments from companies like Nvidia, Google, Salesforce, and Microsoft. The future success of these startups remains to be seen, but with the involvement of major tech companies, it indicates a promising future for AI startups.

In conclusion, there is a growing trend of billion-dollar investments in AI startups due to the potential for technological advancements and profitability. Major tech companies recognize the value and opportunities presented by AI, leading to substantial investments in these startups.